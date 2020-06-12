Our view: Voters, not council, should choose Juliana replacement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Longtime Kenosha Alderman Patrick Juliana is leaving council just two months after he was re-elected.

He’s moving up the road to Sturtevant. To a house under construction.

His last day on council will be July 1.

“I’m kind of proud what we accomplished on the council,” he said. “I’m very happy with the direction the mayor is taking the city. I think the citizens of Kenosha are in very, very good hands.”

A native Kenoshan, he said “it’s about time to move on.”

It may be, but how different is it from April when he was re-elected?

Did he know all along he could win and hand it off to someone he picks?

Well, Juliana said he would like to see former alderman Ted Ruffalo replace him. And Ruffalo said Juliana approached him to let him know he was resigning.

Interesting timing, so we wonder.

And since we wonder, as do other Kenoshans, the only way to replace Juliana should be through a special election.

Let the voters in District 7 decide.