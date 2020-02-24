Our view: Wheatland voters speak, board should look to share resources

Wheatland’s Town Board did the right thing in asking residents through a non-binding referendum whether they favor plans to build a new $3.8 million fire station.

They also were right in holding several public informational meetings leading to the election, and in working with Fire Chief Lou Denko in coming up with a downsized but practical plan.

Now they can be do the right thing and listen to the voters who didn’t support it.

The plan failed by a 58%-42% margin last Tuesday, and while the referendum was non-binding the vote made a statement.

“It was disappointing,” Denko said. “There’s no denying that.”

Denko said there was a lot of misinformation heading into the vote, despite the public meetings. “There were large numbers still circulating and rumors of why we would remodel the town hall if we’re tearing it down. I think all of that had a negative impact on this.”

Two years ago Wheatland officials discussed a large-scale project including a new fire station with a town hall attached. Those plans never materialized, and the focus shifted to building only a new fire station.

To his credit, Denko worked tirelessly on this plan and getting the word out about it.