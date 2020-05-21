Our view: Wisconsin hunters insist on tradition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin hunters overwhelmingly insisted the state maintain its traditional nine-day gun deer season centered around Thanksgiving Day in voting last month at the Wisconsin Conservation Congress’ annual spring hearings.

By a nearly 3-to-1 margin, the hunters and outdoor enthusiasts voted down a proposal from the state Department of Natural Resources to more than double the length of the season from nine to 19 days.

The vote — which was done entirely online this year for the first time, as opposed to in person at meetings in all 72 counties, because of the COVID-19 pandemic — was 42,208 to 14,820. A second question, proposing a 16-day gun-deer season starting in mid-November, was shot down by a margin of more than 2-to-1, 38,106 to 15,599.

“Wisconsin’s sporting community are traditionalists,” said Wisconsin Conservation Congress chair Larry Bonde. “They want that traditional nine-day Thanksgiving deer season, and they’re not going to let it go.”

The vote was doubtlessly greeted with cheers by other outdoor enthusiasts — bikers, hikers, dog-walkers and others — who stay clear of woods, fields and state trails during the gun-deer season out of an abundance of caution, and were not enthusiastic about seeing the season double in length, cutting into their own outdoor activity time.