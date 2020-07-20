Our Voice: Businesses can insist that you wear a mask

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Unless you’re in a city such as Milwaukee or Madison, you don’t have to wear a mask when you’re outdoors in public. We recommend that you do so, but you don’t have to.

Inside a business establishment is another matter.

A business can require you to wear a mask on its premises. Businesses are private property, and a sign indicating that customers must wear a mask is no different than a sign reading “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service.”

Last week, Target and CVS joined Walmart, Kohl’s and Kroger’s in requiring customers to wear masks within its stores. Smaller retailers may follow suit.

You don’t have a right to shop at a particular business.

If you refuse to wear a mask when a business requires it, they can deny you service. They’re free to deny you service; you’re free to shop elsewhere.

You don’t have to like being denied service. But we urge you to not take out your frustration on the person at the door; he or she is enforcing the company’s policy, but surely did not create the policy. Give that employee a break.

There’s something else to keep in mind:

Nearly everybody in 2020 has a smartphone that can record video.