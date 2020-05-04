Our Voice: Despite what McConnell says, every state needs help

Here’s where Kentucky and New York state differ: Kentucky receives more federal dollars than it sends to Washington, while the opposite is true in New York.

“This is not the time or the place or the situation to start your divisive politics,” a visibly agitated New York Gov. Mario Cuomo said in response to McConnell. “It’s not red and blue. It’s red, white and blue.”

Or to put it another way, COVID-19 doesn’t care which way your state leans politically.

We think it’s entirely reasonable to mandate that new federal assistance not be used to clean up state messes unrelated to the pandemic. Illinois’ money pit of a state pension system is the result of decades of bad decisions and no decisions; legislators in the Land of Lincoln are going to have to fix that themselves.

We also want members of Congress and President Donald Trump to be conscious of the long-term risk of throwing billions of dollars here and billions of dollars there.

But the fact is, every state’s budget and every state’s economy is being dealt a severe blow by the pandemic, and every state will need some degree of financial assistance from the federal government.