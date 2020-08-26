Our voice: Extra month for census needed, and you need to fill it out

Giving those census takers until the end of October was already pushing it! Now it’s only two months.

All of us, as local taxpayers, are the ones who are going to be hurt by this because when people are not counted, we don’t get as much federal funds.

In April, the Trump administration asked Congress to extend the required deadline for submitting the census results, which are due at the end of the year. The hope was to cease data collection on Oct. 31 and then push back the deadline for redrawing of congressional seats to April 30 and redistricting for state and local districts to July 31.

The Democratic-controlled House agreed to the extensions as part of coronavirus-relief legislation, but it gained no traction in the Republican-controlled Senate. Census Bureau officials had warned as recently as early July that it was already too late to have the numbers ready without an extension.

The lack of action on the requested extension meant the Census Bureau had to redirect its efforts to meet the end-of-year deadline. On Aug. 3, the Census Bureau announced that in order to meet that deadline, it would end data collection by Sept. 30 so it could start processing the data.