Our voice: Extra month for census needed, and you need to fill it out

In response to a decision at the federal level to finish collecting census data Sept. 30, or one month early, Mayor Cory Mason voiced concern that Racine could be undercounted, affecting the resources made available.
Katherine Marks, coordinator of the City of Kenosha’s 2020 Census Complete Count Committee, agrees.
“Under-counted areas will directly impact the funding the State of Wisconsin, City of Kenosha and Kenosha County receives over the next 10 years especially as it relates to Federal funding coming back to our communities to help with the impact of COVID-19 and redistricting,” Marks said.
If you are one of these people who hasn’t filled out the census, stop reading right now and go fill it out. In today’s day and age, many of us rightfully so question people coming to the door as well as unsolicited phone calls and mail. But you can easily just go online to https://my2020census.gov and fill it out online.
With that said, the federal government should extend the deadline — at least a month to the planned Oct. 31 deadline.
This is not a normal year. Under a normal year, census takers would have been out long ago knocking on doors. But that wasn’t an option due to coronavirus.
Door-to-door outreach, which was initially scheduled to start in April, was delayed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. “Enumerators,” better known as census takers, started working in Kenosha County in July.
Giving those census takers until the end of October was already pushing it! Now it’s only two months.
All of us, as local taxpayers, are the ones who are going to be hurt by this because when people are not counted, we don’t get as much federal funds.
In April, the Trump administration asked Congress to extend the required deadline for submitting the census results, which are due at the end of the year. The hope was to cease data collection on Oct. 31 and then push back the deadline for redrawing of congressional seats to April 30 and redistricting for state and local districts to July 31.
The Democratic-controlled House agreed to the extensions as part of coronavirus-relief legislation, but it gained no traction in the Republican-controlled Senate. Census Bureau officials had warned as recently as early July that it was already too late to have the numbers ready without an extension.
The lack of action on the requested extension meant the Census Bureau had to redirect its efforts to meet the end-of-year deadline. On Aug. 3, the Census Bureau announced that in order to meet that deadline, it would end data collection by Sept. 30 so it could start processing the data.
As of Aug. 17, the overall response rate for Kenosha County was 71.8% (61.5% responded online). The municipality with the highest response rate was Brighton at 81.4% (69.7% responded online) and the lowest was Twin Lakes at just 58.8% (50.6% responded online). Also low are Randall, at 61.8% response, and Wheatland, at 69.2%.
The City of Kenosha (COK) was 71.0% (59.6% responded online). However, there are tracts of the city with poor response, including Tract 11, at only 41.8%, Tract 9, at 29.2%, and Tract 10 at 54.6%.
To try and close that gap, local officials have planned “Kenosha Be Counted Week” activities this week. The public library outreach van with wifi available will travel the city with mobile census questionnaire assistance staff.
“The results of the 2020 Census inform funding and planning for new clinics, school lunch programs, emergency services and more,” Marks said. “So make sure everyone in your household is counted!”
