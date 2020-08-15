Our voice: Imperial presidency wrong this time too

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a step in the right direction on Aug. 9: "Well, the fact is, is that whether they're legal or not takes time to figure out. I associate my remarks with what the Senator (Ben) Sasse who says, they're 'unconstitutional slop.' Right now we want to address the needs of the American people," she said during an interview on CNN when asked if she would sue to block them: "As my constitutional advisers tell me, they're absurdly unconstitutional."

Pelosi also said that Democratic leaders were willing to return to the negotiating table, which not only is the right thing to do when control of the houses of Congress is split between Democrats and Republicans, but is a necessary reassertion of Congress’ power of the purse. She was right to quote U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska, because Republicans and Democrats alike should care about a president, any president, asserting unconstitutional power.

It is the essence of American government’s system of checks and balances, put in place to ensure that none of the three branches becomes too powerful.

We were against imperial presidency when Obama sat in the Oval Office. We remain opposed to it now, with Trump occupying that same chair.

