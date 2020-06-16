Our Voice: Lawyer who spat on teen protester should be disbarred

Friedman said Rapkin came out of her house to confront him and the individuals who had joined him. On the video, the two are seen arguing about her spitting on Lucas. Rapkin tells Friedman, who was holding the camera, that she was simply responding to being physically attacked by the boy, and she then demonstrated the supposed attack by appearing to shove Friedman in the chest. Friedman, a communications major at Ithaca College, said in an interview that he was stunned that Rapkin had compounded her earlier mistake by pushing him.

According to a June 7 news release from Shorewood police: “The victim in today’s incident reported he was peacefully protesting on the sidewalk in front of suspect’s home, when the suspect came out and engaged in a verbal altercation with the protesters. The victim reported the suspect then slapped both of her hands on the victim’s chest and physically pushed him.”

When police told Rapkin she was under arrest for battery and disorderly conduct, she resisted their attempts to handcuff her. During the struggle, police said, Rapkin struck one of the officers in the groin.