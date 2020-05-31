Our Voice: Meat plants must reopen, but must also do so safely

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Perhaps nowhere has the COVID-19 debate over public safety versus economic needs been more in focus than in the nation’s meat industry.

A rash of coronavirus outbreaks in meat plants two months ago forced the shuttering of more than 30 meat-packing operations – including some in Wisconsin. Working in close quarters tended to make the packing plants more susceptible to the spread of the virus and that has been the case.

As of last week the number of meat plant worker deaths from COVID-19 totaled 66. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were nearly 5,000 meatpacking employees infected with the virus at the end of April, but other estimates last week put it at more than 17,000 workers.

It was no surprise, either, that since meat-packing operations are often located in rural areas across the Midwest that coronavirus infection rates in communities within 15 miles of meat plants were double the national average, according to the Environmental Working Group.

While those are harsh numbers, weighing on the other side of the scale in the debate over safety vs. economic damage the situation is this: You haven’t seen the worst of the disruption in the nation’s food supply chain – it’s going to get worse.