Our Voice: No unemployment checks for those who quit

Unemployment checks — funded through unemployment insurance paid by employers — are for when your employer takes your job away from you, not when you leave voluntarily.
The twist on this in Caledonia is that the village was recently obligated to pay unemployment to James Svoboda, a former village employee who stands accused of embezzling $333,000.
Caledonia officials are not happy about it. Upon hearing the village might have to keep giving Svoboda money, Trustee Lee Wishau said it “sent my blood pressure to record levels.”
Svoboda resigned in March 2019 when the investigation into his alleged thefts was just beginning. He later got another job, Assistant Village Administrator Toni Muise said, but has recently qualified for unemployment.
Muise said to the Village Board that the state Department of Workforce Development “has already determined that he (Svoboda) is eligible” for unemployment compensation.
Caledonia is appealing that determination: “We don’t think he should be eligible,” Muise said.
Nor do we. But perhaps not for the same reasons village officials think he shouldn’t.
The Village Board approved the $963.57 payment, covering unemployment claims from Jan. 27-Feb. 27, “painfully,” Trustee Fran Martin said, noting she hopes the state changes its ruling on appeal.
Independent of the allegations against Svoboda, there’s the fact that he resigned. When it comes to unemployment checks, employers shouldn’t be on the hook for someone who chose to discontinue employment.
Village Board members are planning to lean on legislators to change state law, hoping to prevent people in Svoboda’s situation from collecting unemployment checks in the future.
“It is something we’re researching now,” said state Rep. Bob Wittke, R-Wind Point, who represents much of Caledonia.
Rep. Wittke and his colleagues in the Legislature should pass a bill preventing anyone who quits a job, regardless of the circumstances, from collecting money from their former employer.