Our voice: Time for a pause to preserve history

“This is the last lakeshore that has not been destroyed by modern development,” Joyce wrote, “and the last chance for learning about Native Americans on the lake.”

Joyce has been looking at archaeology in the Williams Bay area for a few years, and when he heard about the Yerkes planning he wanted to stress the need for a survey.

What that yields might guide the development; for example, if an historical site is found maybe it can be preserved around the eventual housing development.

“There’s always a potential, if they find something, they just make it into a park area,” Joyce said. “We don’t want to see important sites destroyed.”

The effort should be made, and now. Lake Geneva was home to the Potawatomi community of Chief Big Foot, who led the tribe before it relocated to Kansas in the early 1800s.

The Potawatomi settled in this area for its rich resources and its quality of life, just like we enjoy, Joyce said.

Greg Trush, a former village board member, told the board that he has evidence that valuable archaeological relics left by Native Americans may be present on the property.

He too said a survey should be conducted before any development is started.