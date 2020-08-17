Our voice: Time for a pause to preserve history

No doubt the Yerkes Observatory campus will be developed in time, and it’ll be a big boost in a new way for Williams Bay and Walworth County.
But now, as plans are still being debated, it’s time to pause in the name of preserving history.
Too often developments move so fast that local history goes with them. Once work begins, any important historical sites that might be there are destroyed.
In the case of the Yerkes campus, there’s an opportunity now to wait and see.
The University of Chicago, which recently donated the shuttered Yerkes Observatory to a private foundation, is asking Williams Bay to allow residential development on eight acres of adjacent lakefront land that the university hopes to sell.
The Village Board last month cited a need for additional information and a desire to permit more public comment on the proposal.
They should, as board members said, postpone village action until after a public hearing in which people are allowed to attend and voice their feelings in person.
And they should consider the historical implications.
Dan Joyce, director of the Kenosha Public Museum, recently sent a letter to Williams Bay officials urging a pause. His letter was read at the Village Board meeting.
“This is the last lakeshore that has not been destroyed by modern development,” Joyce wrote, “and the last chance for learning about Native Americans on the lake.”
Joyce has been looking at archaeology in the Williams Bay area for a few years, and when he heard about the Yerkes planning he wanted to stress the need for a survey.
What that yields might guide the development; for example, if an historical site is found maybe it can be preserved around the eventual housing development.
“There’s always a potential, if they find something, they just make it into a park area,” Joyce said. “We don’t want to see important sites destroyed.”
The effort should be made, and now. Lake Geneva was home to the Potawatomi community of Chief Big Foot, who led the tribe before it relocated to Kansas in the early 1800s.
The Potawatomi settled in this area for its rich resources and its quality of life, just like we enjoy, Joyce said.
Greg Trush, a former village board member, told the board that he has evidence that valuable archaeological relics left by Native Americans may be present on the property.
He too said a survey should be conducted before any development is started.
“This is an opportunity for scientific research,” he said, “and favorable publicity that can realized without expense to the village or any new property owner.”
We urge Williams Bay officials to take time for this look back, at the same time as they consider finalizing the plan.
A little time here and now will go a long way in preserving this community’s history.
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26, 2020.
