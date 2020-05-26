Our Voice: U.S. should meet its own ventilator needs first

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We were a bit surprised, as the United States continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, that President Donald Trump was talking about sending ventilators — which COVID-19 patients need to stay alive — to Russia.

On May 7, Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin had accepted his offer, in a phone call, to provide ventilators to aid in the fight against the novel coronavirus, Reuters.com reported. Fifty ventilators were delivered to Russia on Thursday, NPR.org reported, and 150 more are to head to Russia this week.

A White House readout of the call indicated that Trump told Putin the U.S. was “ready to provide assistance to any country in need, including Russia.” Separately, a Kremlin readout of the call said it was “proposed from the American side to send a batch of medical equipment to Russia.”

Later that day, Trump told reporters at the White House that Russia was having a “hard time” with COVID-19 and that the U.S. would send “some ventilators” at the “appropriate time.”

When is the appropriate time to send American ventilators to Russia?

We suggest that it is sometime after the American death toll stops rising.