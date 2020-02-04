Our Voice: Urgency needed in Madison's assistance to farmers

Gov. Tony Evers’ first call for a special session of the legislature — on gun safety — went nowhere. GOP leaders gaveled and adjourned.

Evers’ second call came late last week as part of his State of the State address.

The topic — the state’s dairy crisis and rural economic development — was embraced, as it should be.

Wisconsin lost 10 percent of its dairy farms in 2019, breaking the previous record high for annual losses. Nobody in this state should look away from this problem, which should not be about party politics.

Evers called on legislators to take up an $8.5 million package of bills aimed at addressing the struggling agriculture industry. “An investment in farming in Wisconsin is going to help all of Wisconsin,” the Democratic governor said.

One of Evers’ proposed bills would create the Wisconsin Initiative for Dairy Exports and set a goal of increasing state dairy exports from the current 14% of the nation’s milk supply to 20% in 2024.