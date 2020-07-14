Our Voice: Washington NFL team right to change nickname

A sports team shouldn’t have a racial slur as its nickname, right? Seems like something decent people can agree upon.
In the NFL, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder, under pressure from one of the team’s biggest corporate sponsors, announced Monday that the team was retiring their nickname.
“Redskins” is a racial slur. Take any offensive term you can think of for a group of a particular race, nationality or religion, and put a city name ahead of it. If you find yourself thinking “there’s no way there would ever be a sports team with that nickname,” then you know why the Washington NFL team shouldn’t have that nickname.
Over the years, it was suggested by the defenders of the nickname that it was benign, that it referred to the relatively red skin tone of Native Americans.
Baxter Holmes, a Native American of Cherokee and Choctaw lineage, wrote in 2014 for Esquire magazine that the term was anything but benign. He cited a 1755 document called the Phips Proclamation, which targeted the Penobscot Indians, a tribe today based in Maine.
“Spencer Phips, a British politician and then Lieutenant Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Province, issued the call, ordering on behalf of British King George II for, ‘His Majesty’s subjects to Embrace all opportunities of pursuing, captivating, killing and Destroying all and every of the aforesaid Indians,’ “ Holmes wrote. “They paid well – 50 pounds for adult male scalps; 25 for adult female scalps; and 20 for scalps of boys and girls under age 12.
“These bloody scalps were known as ‘redskins.’ The mascot of the Washington Redskins, if the team desired accuracy, would be a gory, bloodied crown from the head of a butchered Native American.”
“Non-Natives may never quite understand how deep the term ‘redskins’ cuts into ancient wounds that have never quite healed, and maybe it’s not reasonable to expect them to. But every time Dan Snyder refuses to change his NFL team’s name … he plunges a long, twisted blade into our hearts.”
FedEx, the shipping giant that signed a $205-million stadium naming rights deal with the Washington Redskins in 1999, notified the team in a July 2 letter that unless the team changes its name it will remove its signage from the stadium after the NFL’s 2020 season, six years before the deal’s expiration, the Washington Post reported Friday.
The two-page letter, from the general counsel of FedEx to the general counsel at Washington Football Inc., the team’s corporate name, was emailed the same day FedEx publicly acknowledged in a one-sentence statement that it had communicated its “request” that the team change its name.
The private letter is more detailed and pointed, the Post reported. It noted that the team’s name poses the risk of harming FedEx’s brand reputation and is inconsistent with its commitment to a more inclusive society.
FedEx calling on the Washington NFL team to change its nickname is an example of market forces at work.
But the nickname should be replaced because it’s the right thing to do.
