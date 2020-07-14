Our Voice: Washington NFL team right to change nickname

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A sports team shouldn’t have a racial slur as its nickname, right? Seems like something decent people can agree upon.

In the NFL, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder, under pressure from one of the team’s biggest corporate sponsors, announced Monday that the team was retiring their nickname.

“Redskins” is a racial slur. Take any offensive term you can think of for a group of a particular race, nationality or religion, and put a city name ahead of it. If you find yourself thinking “there’s no way there would ever be a sports team with that nickname,” then you know why the Washington NFL team shouldn’t have that nickname.

Over the years, it was suggested by the defenders of the nickname that it was benign, that it referred to the relatively red skin tone of Native Americans.

Baxter Holmes, a Native American of Cherokee and Choctaw lineage, wrote in 2014 for Esquire magazine that the term was anything but benign. He cited a 1755 document called the Phips Proclamation, which targeted the Penobscot Indians, a tribe today based in Maine.