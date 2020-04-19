Pilot testing program here, proposed by County Board member, merits consideration

The test, which has been praised by President Trump and the White House task force, can deliver positive results in five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes. Managing and distributing the state’s allotment of Abbott tests could make a pilot program work here.

“I strongly suggest to start a program of testing everyone district by district using a drive-through system with the state at home in place,” Rose wrote. “We’ll be able to test those asymptomatic people.”

Rose pointed out that it would take executive action by Evers to set up a program that would “discover who should be in quarantine but are unaware of it.” He sent copies of his letter to various elected officials and legislators.

While the US is behind in testing, European countries have been moving toward mass testing, following the example of South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan.

A recent Wall Street Journal report quoted Austria chancellor Sebastian Kurtz saying mass testing “will allow us to see the iceberg.”

Rose said current testing, which takes time to identify the disease in patients, is not solving the problem. “We know they are sick,” he said. “The current method is only creating statistics – how many have the disease, how many have died.”