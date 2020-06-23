Play Ball: Little Leaguers of Kenosha show the way

As the big boys and their team owners and agents try to figure out how to take the field during this COVID-19 pandemic, the youngest among us are playing baseball.
Yes, we heard the crack of the bat last week in Kenosha.
With new guidelines in place, the Little Leaguers of Kenosha, their parents and fans are enjoying the game again.
How did Little League baseball do it, when no one else has?
Tom Santarelli, son of Little Leaguers of Kenosha Commissioner Jim Santarelli and coach of one of the teams, said plans to play began as Gov. Tony Evers safer-at-home order was lifted May 13.
The organization worked with Kenosha Public Works Director Shelley Billingsley to enact safety guidelines for fans, coaches and players.
On June 3 Billingsley sent a letter to the league stating, in part, that, “City staff has reviewed your operational plan and find that it is in compliance with the rules set for baseball/softball.”
Among the guidelines this season are:
Wearing of masks is entirely up to each manager, coach, fan or umpire.
Hand sanitizer will be available at each dugout.
Only three players will allowed in the dugout. Others will sit in bleachers.
Coaches and players must adhere to six-foot social distancing.
The manager or coach must spray all surfaces in the dugout before anyone can enter.
Fans must follow social distancing guidelines, unless it is a family.
Fans must stay from players lined up outside of the dugout.
At the end of the game, players will line along their respective base line and tip their hats to the other team. No handshaking.
With all of that in place, the next thing we heard was “Play Ball!” The season has been extended into August to make up some of the lost time.
So while others talk a good game, Little League walked the walk.
Congratulations, Little League. You have put some sunshine into this cloudy summer.
