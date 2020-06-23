Play Ball: Little Leaguers of Kenosha show the way

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the big boys and their team owners and agents try to figure out how to take the field during this COVID-19 pandemic, the youngest among us are playing baseball.

Yes, we heard the crack of the bat last week in Kenosha.

With new guidelines in place, the Little Leaguers of Kenosha, their parents and fans are enjoying the game again.

How did Little League baseball do it, when no one else has?

Tom Santarelli, son of Little Leaguers of Kenosha Commissioner Jim Santarelli and coach of one of the teams, said plans to play began as Gov. Tony Evers safer-at-home order was lifted May 13.

The organization worked with Kenosha Public Works Director Shelley Billingsley to enact safety guidelines for fans, coaches and players.

On June 3 Billingsley sent a letter to the league stating, in part, that, “City staff has reviewed your operational plan and find that it is in compliance with the rules set for baseball/softball.”

Among the guidelines this season are:

Wearing of masks is entirely up to each manager, coach, fan or umpire.

Hand sanitizer will be available at each dugout.