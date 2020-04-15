Race plays role in coronavirus deaths

The coronavirus has shown itself to be a racist killer here in America. Its victims are disproportionately from our black communities judging from early — and incomplete — data on coronavirus deaths.
In city after city, state after state, that is showing to be the case.
Consider that, as of the first week in April, Louisiana, one of the hotbeds of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 70% of the deaths there were African Americans. That’s more than double the state’s ratio of 32% African Americans.
Or Chicago, where 72% of the city’s deaths have been among blacks, even though they make up just 30% of the Windy City’s population. Statewide in Illinois, 43% of those who have died are African American, although they represent 15% of Illinois’ population.
In Michigan, where 14% of the population is African American, they account for a third of the positive tests for COVID-19 and 40% of state deaths.
The disparities are not quite as stark in New York City which has been the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak. There, according to news reports, African Americans represent 28% of the deaths compared to their 22% of the population; Hispanics account for 34% of the COVID-19 deaths, while they represent 29% of the population.
In contrast, white New Yorkers accounted for 27% of the deaths – which is lower than their 32% share of the city’s populations. Asians represented 7% of the city’s death and 14% of the population.
President Donald Trump noted the growing disparities last week in one of his press briefings. “Why is it that the African-American community is so much, numerous times more than everybody else?”
In truth, COVID-19 is probably an equal-opportunity killer. It’s just more efficient where there are more and better opportunities. Ruthlessly efficient.
The answer to Trump’s question likely comes from a combination of issues facing black Americans – issues they have faced for decades. That list would include things like more existing medical issues among the African American community and less access to health care.
Those disparities range from twice the rate, compared to white Americans, for heart disease, stroke and diabetes to increased risk compounded by increased rates for asthma and HIV. All of which could increase vulnerability to the coronavirus.
It’s likely compounded as well by the higher number of black workers in service jobs which have increased exposure to the virus; higher unemployment rates and urban living conditions which often put family members in close proximity to each other.
As Chicago Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady put it last week, racial health disparities are not new to the city and pre-dated the coronavirus outbreak..
“As a city, under the mayor’s leadership, we’ve been facing these huge historic problems head-on. But our COVID-19 data is a clear reflection of these underlying inequities,” she said. “This is true in Chicago and true around the U.S.”
With its discriminatory death toll, COVID-19 has pointed an accusatory finger at America for its racial inequalities. When the coronavirus crisis is over, we need to revisit that.
