Remap shows Illinois Democrats’ devotion to democracy isn’t real

Before he became Illinois House speaker, Emanuel “Chris” Welch of Hillside said he was a big believer in fair maps and redistricting reform.

Bunk.

On May 21 — on a Friday night beyond the grasp of headline writers, on the same schedule when all the things politicians are ashamed of get released — Welch showed what he truly believes.

That’s when Democrats released new partisan legislative maps filled with so many flaws and based on such insufficient data that they are sure to be the subject of legal battles.

What do Welch and his cronies believe?

Power. Getting it, keeping it, expanding it. Manipulating whatever needs to be manipulated to ensure it. Ignoring the tenets of democracy if need be. Disrespecting the voters they presumably are trying to serve.

Perhaps we should be grateful that they didn’t send a fighter jet up to hijack a plane over Springfield with a political dissident on board.

For the past many weeks, we have been treated to Democrats throughout the land warning of Republican voter suppression efforts in state after state, decrying specious audits of election results that Donald Trump had tried mightily to overturn.