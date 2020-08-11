School reopening should continue to be a local decision

For every school and every family, it’s a huge decision on what to do. But ultimately, it’s a decision that should be made locally — not at the state level. Some are afraid that Gov. Tony Evers will step in and stop schools from being able to offer in-person classes. Evers came out over this past week and said that he doesn’t have a “secret plan” to ban in-person school. Evers added: “If you’re already in a small school district and your average class size is 10 and 15 and you have big classrooms, it’s a lot easier to keep socially distant than some school district that has lots of kids in a very small space.” That is a good point and, rightfully so, the governor should continue to allow decisions on reopening to be made at the local level. Unfortunately, the governor has changed his mind in the past. For instance, up until mandating masks statewide, he was saying repeatedly that he wasn’t going to make the mandate and didn’t think he had the authority to do so. Similarly, the governor had said he wasn’t going to delay the April election and then at the last minute tried to, before the courts stepped in and nixed that plan. Going into the school year, families need to know what the plan is for their children so they can make arrangements. Granted, things could change at the local level or an outbreak could occur and all plans would be thrown out the window. But just because there is a surge in one area of the state shouldn’t mean that schools throughout the state should have to all go virtual. Let’s hope Evers meant the comments he said about allowing districts to have in-person teaching if they decide that is the best move for their families.