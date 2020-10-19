Schools shouldn’t be penalized for 2020 enrollment dips

Moving forward, if next year, for 2021-22, those enrollment numbers remain down, then that is the figure going forward that should be used in the funding calculations. But this year, schools should be given a break.

If they don’t change the formula, districts all around the state will feel the pain for the next three years and beyond.

In a release announcing the bill, Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, said, “It is important to note that the current school funding formula was not designed to compensate for fluctuations caused by this pandemic. Our districts are staring down a future of uncertainty which, without legislative action, will harm the future of public education in Wisconsin.”

He continued by saying, “These pieces of legislation provide clarity on the future financial outlooks for districts.”

That should be something that representatives on both sides of the aisle should agree on.

Once the students fully return to school, many of them are going to be behind. Many will need individual attention and the districts will need the funds and enough staff to help bring children back up to the levels they need to be at.