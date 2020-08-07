States, Chicago should dial back on travel restrictions

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois and Wisconsin remain on the sidelines as many states engage in travel restrictions 2020, a new bureaucratic exercise sparked by coronavirus concerns.

Led by New York, where the governor did a victory lap after weeks of images showed overwhelmed hospitals in the city, states increasingly are requiring 14 days of quarantine upon entering.

This applies to residents of the states on the restricted list; and in New York that’s 36 states at last count.

There aren’t guards at the boarders to stop passenger cars, but this has an impact at airports, hotels and other places, all part of the especially hard-hit hospitality and travel industry.

This has been going on since March but it’s become more noticeable, and cumbersome, in the summer travel season. Planning a domestic trip for a week? Check first for restrictions to see if you can get in and out in that time.

As we noted, to their credit Wisconsin and our neighbor to the south have not imposed travel restrictions. But that hasn’t stopped Chicago, which clearly has invested time and energy in figuring out which states should face barriers.