Summer 2020: Pavilions in county parks off limits, but Biergarten able to keep serving

Summer is a time for get-togethers. Reunions or birthday parties in a county park are not unusual. Except for this summer.

You cannot rent a pavilion for your gathering. The county is not renting any for the rest of the season.

The Health and Parks departments decided that due to the continued health concerns of COVID-19 within Kenosha County, no large gatherings in county parks are recommended. Anyone who had reservations for a date has had their deposit refunded.

Matthew Collins, director of county parks, said they have tried to minimize any large groups. They have removed picnic tables from pavilions and spread them around the parks.

He said nearly everyone contacted has been respectful of the decision.

“Sometimes there can be as many as a thousand people at a gathering,” Collins said. “We can’t manage it. We can’t sanitize everything in such a large space.”

Some might counter that the Biergarten in Petrifying Springs Park is open and has space for quite a number of people.

“The difference is that the Biergarten has been in direct communication with the Health Department and is strictly following CDC guidelines,” Collins said.