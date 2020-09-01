Time to step up: County Board should meet in emergency session

John O’Day took time away from his visit to Minnesota late last week to inform Kenosha County Board supervisors that they won’t meet as scheduled on Tuesday.
At the time the county east of Interstate 94 was still under a 7 p.m. curfew, and parts of the city earlier in the week had been ground zero for extensive fire damage and violence.
There’s no agenda, the board chairman said. No agenda items for this first meeting after the civil unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer that drew international attention.
Also, if the board met it would have no security for an in-person meeting open to the public. The Kenosha County sheriff said it could not provide it during the civil unrest, and the board would have to meet in public because it never approved rules to meet remotely like other boards.
O’Day sent a letter to supervisors that said in part: “I’m sure that you, like me, have been hearing from district constituents, and have been reaching out to them to hear their concerns. I’m hearing a whole range of emotions: sadness, fear, concern, a desire to help. They are looking to us, the County Board, to be united and to give them hope that we will get through this together.”
Some board members took issue with canceling the meeting, saying they must meet.
“I believe the board has a big agenda,” said supervisor Terry Rose. “We need to discuss and evaluate how this was handled.”
“We were all elected, 23 of us, to do our jobs whether or not it is easy,” supervisor Zach Rodriguez said. “Now, more than ever, it is important for us to serve our constituents and not cower away and hide.”
Rodriguez said he would support “an emergency meeting” if the regular meeting doesn’t take place. “We have to address the public,” he said.
Given that President Trump is expected to visit Kenosha today, an emergency meeting should be scheduled immediately by O’Day.
The County Board should meet quickly to discuss the early response, the extensive damage and violence, and ongoing curfew. Among other things.
If O’Day doesn’t schedule it, he should step down, and any supervisor who doesn’t think they should meet too should resign.
Kenosha County residents need their elected leaders to step up. Now.
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Man in BLM shirt talks with TV news crew
Garbage trucks, tear gas, protesters
Street medics stand at the ready to respond
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
TV news reporter edits and files a story
Crowded Civic Center Park minutes before it is cleared
Medic in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police lights in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police vehicles
Holding hands during a protest
Sign says "If you are not angry you're not paying attention"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
Drone in the sky
Group stands silently just feet away from fence
Man, who was asking protesters to "stop throwing" stuff, stands up close to the fence
At right, man scampers back after approaching law enforcement and then being peppered with less-lethal munitions
Approaching the fence
Press photographers find their spot
On a bike, on their phone, during a protest
Press photographers find their spot
Holding a sign in the area between the park and police
National Guard behind the fence
Law enforcement fires less-lethal munitions from the roof
A man carries a cross across Sheridan Road toward Civic Center Park
Protesters up against the fence
Window smashed before protests heated up Tuesday
Red white and blue above protesters
Photographers and videographers commandeer garbage truck
National Guardsmen behind the fence
Protesters beside burned out garbage truck
Street medics
Street medics have a group huddle
Medic station at the ready
Bob Goss pleads for no looting
"No lives matter until... Black Lives Matter"
Listening to the man in the middle
Gloved fist in the air
Pup tired at protest
Jacob Blake mask
Sign holding and driving
Young kid holds sign that signs "Hold cops accountable"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
"Save Kenosha" reads boarded up building
Roller skating during the early protest
Spray paint saying "Justice for Jacob Blake"
Armed men move toward police line
Armed men move toward police line
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Man stands with hands up as officers repeatedly tell him and others to "clear the roadway"
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Smoke and law enforcement
Street medics respond to injured man
Street medics respond to injured man
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Medics
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Protesters stand in defiance of police orders to clear Sheridan Road
Officers march forward on Sheridan Road, prepared to push protesters back
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up, don't shoot"
Smoke and tension
Blocking Sheridan Road
Men stand armed atop business
Men stand armed atop business
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Sign: "He was unarmed #BlackLivesMatter"
Boarded up Black-owned business
Smashed window from night before
Fire allowed to burn in already smashed-up car lot
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster being pushed toward law enforcement; it ended up serving briefly as a barricade
On fire dumpster rolls down SHeridan
Demonstrators build a short-lived fire
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Fire on Sheridan Road
Fire burns behind short-lived barricade
Demonstrators use a blue umbrella to distract law enforcement, who later used less-lethal ammunition to damage umbrella and push back those holding it
Sitting underneath damaged umbrella
Skull mask
