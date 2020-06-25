Tommy Thompson returns to take UW System reins

After a botched selection process that fizzled out when the lone candidate to become the next head of the UW System withdrew, the UW Board of Regents was looking for any port in their storm.
They were lucky. Port Thompson was available and answered the call.
A four-term state governor with immense statewide popularity, Tommy Thompson agreed to serve as interim president of the System — which he helped create — for a one-year term.
That may not be enough to resolve the daunting challenges the UW System faces as it tries to cope with staggering financial losses and unresolved questions over how to safely reopen in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s not the only challenge Thompson, 76, will face. The university’s 26-campus system has often been at odds with the Republican-controlled state Legislature over funding issues; current System president Ray Cross has alienated campus staff, who say he has not advocated strongly enough on their behalf.
That was a key point of dissatisfaction in the selection search for a new UW System president: There was mounting opposition from thousands of faculty, staff and students when the search committee identified a single candidate with no input from those groups.
Faced with a backlash, University of Alaska System President Jim Johnsen withdraw his name from consideration and went home, where the UA System faculty has called for a vote of no confidence and urged his resignation. That’s not the first time that has happened — the faculty called for that twice before as they voiced their displeasure over $70 million in system budget cuts over the next three years.
Johnsen clearly would have felt right at home here. But that’s yesterday’s news.
Now Thompson will take the reins and he did it in typical no-nonsense Tommy fashion, saying: “I will be its (UW System) biggest advocate and its toughest evaluator. No other institution in the state can do more to improve lives, communities, and Wisconsin’s economy.”
Before he left Madison to become U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services under President George W. Bush, Thompson had been an unabashed cheerleader for the State of Wisconsin and a heavyweight state leader who was able to push for his ideas and projects.
All of that gravitas and leadership will be put to the test in the next year as Thompson and the UW System face unparalleled challenges.
