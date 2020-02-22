Top of the Laurels: A milestone for the Shalom Center and the community

LAUREL — To the Shalom Center and the community at large for supporting this gem of Kenosha to the point of now celebrating a new food pantry and all of its services in one building at 4314 39th Ave. The milestone was marked this week with a “One Roof, One Family, One Home, Our Shalom Homecoming.” The Shalom Center began in 1986 with the establishment of a soup kitchen in the former Deming School.

DART — To registered voters who didn’t take the time to go to the polls Tuesday. There weren’t many choices this time, but participation is the key. It was the first of four elections in Wisconsin in 2020. Make it a point now to vote in the next three.

LAUREL — To Coffee Pot owner Janis Barnhill, who discovered vandalism and posted a video to the restaurant’s Facebook page of two men walking past an ice sculpture and one of them ripping it down. The video gained wide attention and sparked the man responsible for the incident to contact Barnhill. He wanted to pay for the damage and she suggested donating to the Shalom Center. She posted a donation button to Facebook and residents following this incident donated nearly $1,000.

DART — We all know this one. To driving too fast in Kenosha, leading to running red lights and worse the rollover crash that closed the 22nd Avenue and 52nd Street intersection for an hour on Tuesday morning. The crash brought down a stoplight. Speed limit? Not that time, and posted comments on social media echoed speeding as a continual concern around the city.

