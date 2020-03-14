Top of the Laurels: A sure sign of spring

LAUREL — To the sure sign of spring, the opening of Kenosha County golf courses for the season ahead. Still cold, you say? But it’s always better to know Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs Golf Course are ready for golfers, and both are sporting improvements for play from 8 a.m. to dusk seven days a week.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

DART — To the Kenosha County Board, for adding “county and municipal districts” to the advisory referendum that will go before voters in November concerning gerrymandering. Supervisor Erin Decker introduced the amendment and supervisor Michael Skalitzky agreed, while supervisor Terry Rose disagreed. “I don’t think the problem has been at the local level,” Rose said. We could not agree more. Ask the question about federal and state districts, but not local. Doing so is purely political and is off base for the County Board.

LAUREL — To Jim Gourley Jr., owner of Kenosha-based Bone Dry Products Inc. and the new owner of Kenosha.com. The Pleasant Prairie resident jumped at the chance to acquire the Internet domain from an Arizona man who had announced he was selling it. Gourley read about it in the Kenosha News and acted fast. “I love this city,” said the 1971 Tremper High School graduate.

DART — To sports conferences and leagues for calling games as players were warming up (Big Ten, NBA for example), or even in the middle of a tournament game (Big East). They let all the fans come in at a time when coronavirus concerns were top of mind and they could have and should have made their decisions sooner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0