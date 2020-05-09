TOP of the LAURELS: A timely housing offer from Carthage College

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LAUREL — To Eric Itzenhuiser and Heather Lawler, for inviting the community to their wedding on the front lawn of their Kenosha house. They were determined to make it special, coronavirus or no coronavirus, and they did. “It just gives us hope,” said Heather. “It was very special … People were driving by and honking. It was great to share it with them.” Congratulations to the happy couple.