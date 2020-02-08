Top of the Laurels: All in the family at Band-O-Rama

LAUREL — To all of the families involved in Kenosha Unified’s Band-O-Rama, including the Longrie family with performers Rex (Mahone Middle School), Avery and Delaney (Indian Trail High School), and Lilah (Prairie Lane Elementary School). Becky and Aaron Longrie sent in the photo for our Good Morning page of their children in this year’s event. It’s a great example of families involved in this annual KUSD tradition.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

DART — To yet another scam taking a local resident as victim, this time when a Kenosha man reported buying $1,000 in gift cards from a store after an email and later call instructed him to do so. The man is out $1,000 and the incident, reported to Kenosha police, remains under investigation.

LAUREL — To the plan supported by Lilly Lake residents to divert water to Bassett Creek and ultimately the Fox River via an underground storm sewer. The option was favored over two others by residents to alleviate high lake levels, which resulted in lengthy slow-no-wake regulations last summer. Lake district members voted to spend $20,000 on a water relief study.

LAUREL — To Michael Serpe, who is stepping down as a Pleasant Prairie Village Board trustee after 31 years of serving the growing community. “I was always hoping it would never come,” said the retired law enforcement officer turned elected leader. “The involvement with the village was so rewarding.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0