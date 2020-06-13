Top of the Laurels: Battling COVID-19 and winning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAUREL — To Michelle Vernezze and Nancy McGovern, who just left Kenosha hospitals after winning their weeks-long battles with COVID-19. A nurse, Michelle posted, “I went to bed one day and woke up in an alternative universe. I can’t sit, stand, adjust myself … I will never take the simple things for granted again.” She left Aurora Medical Center and was cheered by hospital staff. Nancy McGovern thanked Froedtert South nurses, doctors and therapists, saying, “They never once complained or made me feel like I was an inconvenience.” She too received a warm welcome when leaving and said, “I have never been so sick in my life.” Kenosha News readers have met them in recent stories.

DART — To speeding on Highway 50, which is so bad that many motorists stay away from it. A recent fatal crash on Highway 50 at Highway B killed a Twin Lakes teen, and detectives from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s this week put out a call to speak to a driver who may have witnessed it. On Highway 50 and other routes, slow down.

LAUREL — To the Class of 2020 at Kenosha Unified Schools, who are receiving their diplomas in car parades. This will be followed by a virtual commencement in July. It’s not the graduation ceremonies that many hoped for, but the end point is recognizing achievement and the milestone each student has accomplished. Congrats.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0