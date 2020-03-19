Top of the Laurels: High honor for a top principal

LAUREL -- To Eitan Benzaquen, who has changed the culture at Kenosha’s Hillcrest School, on being named the state’s Secondary School Principal of the Year by Wisconsin School Administrators. “Instead of saying ‘don’t do this or that,’ we say ‘what’s going on and how can I help,’" he said. After implementing trauma-sensitive best practices, half of the Hillcrest students saw academic growth in literacy and a third saw some growth in math. With school out this week Benzaquen didn’t get the surprise announcement and assembly that the district had planned.

LAUREL -- To Kenosha native Trae Waynes, on his reported signing of a three-year, $42 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. Waynes, who starred at Bradford High School, is coming off five strong years with the Minnesota Vikings. He posted on Instagram: “The ride was fun and eventful but the marathon doesn’t stop here!”

DART -- To those involved in a scam pretending to be police officers trying to trick people out of cash using a Kenosha Police Department phone number. Kenosha Police Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt said such spoofing has become increasingly available, and anyone receiving such a call should decline to give personal information, refuse to meet and contact law enforcement.