Top of the Laurels: Jockey International helps in a big way

LAUREL — To Jockey International for stepping up on a national level to supply personal protective equipment to health care workers on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19. Jockey officials joined President Trump this week and announced a partnership with Encompass Group of Georgia to manufacture Tier 3 isolation gowns, with an initial goal of donating 250,000 gowns for medical facilities and testing sites across the county. Locally, Jockey will supply the Kenosha Fire Department with 10,000 N95 masks and 10,000 Level 1 surgical masks. “It’s in our DNA to roll up our sleeves and help our country in time of need,” said Mark Fedyk, Jockey president and COO.
DART — To groups when there shouldn’t be groups, whether at a store browsing in the aisles or on a trail too close together. Social distancing isn’t hard and it’s recommended now. As an “essential employee” wrote in a Voice of the People letter this week, “The sooner everyone obeys the government’s orders, the sooner we can go out and visit our restaurants and root for your favorite baseball team.”
LAUREL — To Jake McGhee and Melvin Gordon for well-earned recognition at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin Youth of the Year celebration. McGhee, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, was named CEO of the year for all clubs around the state. And Gordon, the NFL standout from Bradford who now plays for the Denver Broncos, was named the first inductee into the Wisconsin Area Council Alumni Hall of Fame. Not surprisingly, it turns out that McGhee wanted to honor Gordon, an accomplished alum of the club. Both deserve accolades #KenoshaProud.
LAUREL — To health care workers and first responders throughout Kenosha County. They are tireless and working for us. And to the county’s Division of Health and Joint Information Center for answering residents’ questions and sharing updates in a timely manner. The more the community knows about the coronavirus and its local impact, the more residents will likely follow guidelines leading to better days.
DART — To that feeling of time standing still, or weeks moving oh-so-slow, during this time we’re in. Whether working from home or coming into a quiet office, there’s a lot more “what day is it.” It’s the weekend and enjoy it. We’re in it together.
