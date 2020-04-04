Top of the Laurels: Jockey International helps in a big way

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAUREL — To Jockey International for stepping up on a national level to supply personal protective equipment to health care workers on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19. Jockey officials joined President Trump this week and announced a partnership with Encompass Group of Georgia to manufacture Tier 3 isolation gowns, with an initial goal of donating 250,000 gowns for medical facilities and testing sites across the county. Locally, Jockey will supply the Kenosha Fire Department with 10,000 N95 masks and 10,000 Level 1 surgical masks. “It’s in our DNA to roll up our sleeves and help our country in time of need,” said Mark Fedyk, Jockey president and COO.

DART — To groups when there shouldn’t be groups, whether at a store browsing in the aisles or on a trail too close together. Social distancing isn’t hard and it’s recommended now. As an “essential employee” wrote in a Voice of the People letter this week, “The sooner everyone obeys the government’s orders, the sooner we can go out and visit our restaurants and root for your favorite baseball team.”