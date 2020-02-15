Top of the Laurels: On the job, saving a baby

LAUREL — To Kenosha County Sheriff Deputy Michael Colaluca, who helped save a newborn baby who was not breathing during an emergency call in the area near Paddock Lake. Colaluca, a four-year veteran of the department, turned the baby over on his arm and did back slaps — used as a substitute for the Heimlich maneuver on infants. The baby began to cry and breathe normally. “It’s the one call you fear to get when you are on the road,” Colaluca said.

DART — To the loss of bipartisanship — a fleeting state in either Madison on Washington — over needed Wisconsin legislation aimed to clear the backlog of untested sexual assault kits. A bill passed by the Senate and headed for passage in the Assembly was derailed for an Assembly version that adds controversial features involving immigration and school choice. Here’s an issue that should be addressed before legislators leave this session, not blocked by partisan gridlock.

LAUREL — To Ron and Nancy Williams for again sponsoring a Super Bowl party at the Birchwood Grill for the benefit of the Sharing Center in Trevor. This year they raised over $1,400 and 95 pounds of food. They’ve held the event, which started at their home and then moved to the restaurant, for more than 20 years.

DART — To those involved in a string of catalytic converter thefts from parked cars in Kenosha County. Thanks to surveillance video, police were able to track a suspect vehicle to Zion, Ill. “It’s an easily stolen item that has actually gotten easier to steal now with the invention of cordless power tools,” said Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik.

