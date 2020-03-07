Top of the Laurels: Our top speller, going for a state title
DARTS & LAURELS

Top of the Laurels: Our top speller, going for a state title

LUCAS TARZON2.jpg

Lucas Tarzon, 13, a KTEC West seventh-grader, won the regional spelling bee Feb. 21 in Pewaukee. He advances to the Badger State Spelling Bee in Madison on Saturday.

 Terry Flores

LAUREL — To Lucas Tarzon, 13, of Kenosha, who today is competing in the Badger State Spelling Bee in Madison for a chance to go to the national bee in Washington. The seventh-grader at KTEC West won the regional bee last month. “Reading is my best subject,” Lucas said. “And I think spelling ties into that.”

LAUREL — To the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich, making news for the best of reasons as the team will sign the slugger to a nine-year contract at more than $200 million that likely will keep the fan favorite in Milwaukee for his career. Way to go as we get ready for the season opener.

DART — To those involved in stealing unattended vehicles with keys in the ignition, often warming up in cold weather. Kenosha police recently issued a warning to drivers to stay with their cars as thefts have increased. Lt. Joe Nosalk called these “preventable crimes. That is a crime of opportunity.”

LAUREL — To LaVerne Jaros, who recently retired after 32 years with the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center. Jaros’ accomplishments were celebrated in a warm sendoff. “I think Kenosha County can be proud to have organizations that work together to make life better for its citizens,” she said.

DART — To news of yet another multiple OWI offender, this time a seventh conviction of a Kenosha woman. Each time we ask, how does this happen? How does the system fail to stop someone from time and again getting behind the wheel in an intoxicated state?

Our view: As esports explode, Wisconsin can take a lead role
Editorial

Our view: As esports explode, Wisconsin can take a lead role

  • Updated

College scholarships to play video games?

It's not as crazy as you think; in fact it's happening now, and at least two Wisconsin legislators want to make sure the state isn't left behind.

In mid-February, state Reps. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, and Kalan Haywood, D-Milwaukee, introduced LRB-3801, creating a grant program for Wisconsin schools to establish esports programs.

McGuire noted that esports — i.e. video-game-based competitions — is a rapidly growing field that provides a competitive environment that can be more inclusive than traditional athletic events.

At the start of the 2018 school year, there were 128 colleges/universities offering approximately $15 million in scholarships related to esports, McGuire said. In five years, that number is expected to rise to 800 colleges/universities and $100 million in scholarships.

Not unlike sporting events, esports tournaments draw thousands of spectators and rake in millions of dollars. According to statistics compiled by Newzoo, there were nearly 900 major esports events in 2019 that brought in ticket revenue of more than $56 million.

And it is possible to "go pro" in esports, with top gamers making hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

Also notable is that esports can be played on a level field by anyone — height, weight, gender and physical prowess are not factors.

At the same time, esports have been shown to have the same benefits as regular sports, with an emphasis on teamwork, communication and overcoming obstacles.

Like a football or basketball team, players on esports teams train regularly, taking part in drills and sharpening their acumen.

Gateway Technical College announced the formation of an esports club this year, and UW-Parkside is preparing to offer an esports program in the fall. More and more high schools and colleges are also starting esports teams.

As the activity explodes, it stands to reason that the state should step up.

“The passage of this bill would be a critical step in positioning Wisconsin as a leader in the global esports industry,” said James O’Hagan, Racine educator and founder of the Academy of Esports.

“With a projected $100 million in collegiate scholarships by 2023, the funds in this bill will ensure equitable access to this extraordinary opportunity for our state’s students and place Wisconsin at the forefront of the national conversation about education and esports.”

The time for scoffing at gamers and stereotyping them is over. Esports is a wave of the future and should be regarded no differently than traditional sports.

We agree that Wisconsin should take the plunge into esports and strongly consider the merits of the bill proposed by the legislators.

