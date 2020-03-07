Top of the Laurels: Our top speller, going for a state title

LAUREL — To Lucas Tarzon, 13, of Kenosha, who today is competing in the Badger State Spelling Bee in Madison for a chance to go to the national bee in Washington. The seventh-grader at KTEC West won the regional bee last month. “Reading is my best subject,” Lucas said. “And I think spelling ties into that.”
LAUREL — To the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich, making news for the best of reasons as the team will sign the slugger to a nine-year contract at more than $200 million that likely will keep the fan favorite in Milwaukee for his career. Way to go as we get ready for the season opener.
DART — To those involved in stealing unattended vehicles with keys in the ignition, often warming up in cold weather. Kenosha police recently issued a warning to drivers to stay with their cars as thefts have increased. Lt. Joe Nosalk called these “preventable crimes. That is a crime of opportunity.”
LAUREL — To LaVerne Jaros, who recently retired after 32 years with the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center. Jaros’ accomplishments were celebrated in a warm sendoff. “I think Kenosha County can be proud to have organizations that work together to make life better for its citizens,” she said.
DART — To news of yet another multiple OWI offender, this time a seventh conviction of a Kenosha woman. Each time we ask, how does this happen? How does the system fail to stop someone from time and again getting behind the wheel in an intoxicated state?