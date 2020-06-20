Top of the Laurels: To Addilyn Holland, 8, for alerting residents to a fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAUREL — To Addilyn Holland, 8, who helped save lives when fire broke out at the Windsor Apartments last weekend in Kenosha. The blaze destroyed two apartments in the eight-unit building at 3825 89th St. Jason Holland said his daughter woke him up, saying she smelled smoke. “Before I knew it Addy was out in the hallway knocking on doors to get people out, and then she ran across and asked people to call 911,” he said.

DART — To the continuing delays in processing unemployment claims in the state Department of Workforce Development. This has gone on for months now, and despite adding hundreds of workers, the agency told legislators this week that 1 in 4 unemployment claims have gone unpaid and there’s a four-to-five week delay in getting back to people. This is outrageous and should lead to immediate management changes.

LAUREL — To the volunteers at Journey Church who have expanded the Disaster Response Team’s outreach in just a year. In recent months the volunteer teams have been increasing food distribution efforts at the church and in the city and partnering with other ministries. Follow the work of the group at journeydrt.com.

LAUREL — To the readers who are participating in our Positively Kenosha section coming in the Sunday Kenosha News. Fourteen readers tell what they appreciate most about the county, what they do to make a positive impact in our community, and answer other questions in a positively special section.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0