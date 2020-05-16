Top of the Laurels: To KUSD plans for proms, graduations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAUREL — To the Kenosha Unified School District for making every effort to hold proms and graduations for this year’s seniors. The district has announced a schedule of July dates for the proms and commencement ceremonies at various venues and noted that they are contingent on further state orders. The district’s stance is a breath of fresh air as we hear about summer events being canceled in the city and county.

DART — To speeding on city streets, particularly on 47th Avenue where a pedestrian was recently hit. The speed limit there is 25 mph but cars move through at 40 to 60 mph, Voice of the People writers have been pointing out. “With many people walking dogs and group joggers in the roadway, there are no sidewalks. It’s scary going to the mailbox,” one letter noted.

LAUREL — To Logan Silva and Dominic St. Ange, students at Indian Trail High School and Academy, who will receive highly competitive Marine Corps’ Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps scholarships worth more than $180,000 to be used toward their college education. Silva will be attending the University of Wisconsin–Madison and St. Ange will attend Norfolk State University in Virginia.

LAUREL — To banks throughout the state and in Kenosha County that stepped up last month to help 43,400 of Wisconsin’s small businesses obtain $8.3 billion in federal Paycheck Protection Program funds. Banks had to work fast with companies, and Rose Oswald Poels, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Bankers Association, said the state ranked 14th in funds received.

