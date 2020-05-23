Top of the Laurels: To Louis Aceto and his fashionble mask matches

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAUREL — To Louis Aceto, owner of S.J. Crystals, the longtime downtown Kenosha men’s clothing store, for creating matching face masks to go with summer dress shirts and suits. “There’s always something good that can come out when something bad happens.” he said. “With this pandemic, I had a little time to put it all together. I wanted to make something that was different and fashionable.”

DART — Speaking of face masks, it shouldn’t be surprising that wearing them is now becoming a political symbol in Wisconsin and elsewhere. Case in point was a Shawano County campground banning masks, saying it would consider wearing them to be a robbery in progress. While it’s not surprising given that so much becomes partisan in 2020, it’s disappointing, considering that people who wear them aim to protect others.

LAUREL — To openings this weekend, among them the Biergarten at Petrifying Springs Park and Boundless Adventures at Bristol Woods Park. Also, Laurels to the Twin Lakes farmers market and the Wilmot Flea Market at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds. “We are expecting this to be an amazing season,” said Kim Adcock, manager of the Twin Lakes market.