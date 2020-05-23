Top of the Laurels: To Louis Aceto and his fashionble mask matches

LAUREL — To Louis Aceto, owner of S.J. Crystals, the longtime downtown Kenosha men’s clothing store, for creating matching face masks to go with summer dress shirts and suits. “There’s always something good that can come out when something bad happens.” he said. “With this pandemic, I had a little time to put it all together. I wanted to make something that was different and fashionable.”
DART — Speaking of face masks, it shouldn’t be surprising that wearing them is now becoming a political symbol in Wisconsin and elsewhere. Case in point was a Shawano County campground banning masks, saying it would consider wearing them to be a robbery in progress. While it’s not surprising given that so much becomes partisan in 2020, it’s disappointing, considering that people who wear them aim to protect others.
LAUREL — To openings this weekend, among them the Biergarten at Petrifying Springs Park and Boundless Adventures at Bristol Woods Park. Also, Laurels to the Twin Lakes farmers market and the Wilmot Flea Market at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds. “We are expecting this to be an amazing season,” said Kim Adcock, manager of the Twin Lakes market.
LAUREL — To Sienna Homan, 6, of Pleasant Prairie who had her wish granted from Make-A-Wish Wisconsin last Sunday, and to Prosser RV in Sturtevant for donating the new RV for family trips. To one adventure after another. “She’s taking us to the mountains,” said her mother, Sandra. “We have friends in Colorado, so she wants to go visit them. We’ve been to the beach, so she wants to take it to the beach. Really, anything. Both my kids love being outdoors.”
DART — To losing sight of the danger to kids from lawnmowers. Lois Bozych of Pleasant Prairie pointed out in a VOP on this page that more than 9,000 U,S. children go to the ER for lawn mower related injuries every year, with 600 of these requiring amputation. She also said she’s seen local examples already this spring that could be dangerous. “Lawnmowers are NOT TOYS,” she wrote. “Children should never be allowed to sit on them in the store or in the garage.”
