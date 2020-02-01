Top of the Laurels: To Officer Friendly's approach to informing the community

LAUREL — To Tyler Cochran, the Kenosha Police Department’s safety officer and Officer Friendly to the city’s students, on his adept use of the department’s Facebook page. It’s all about reaching city residents, and Cochran’s efforts have gained national attention. “It connects us with the community and shows that we are human,” he said. … “If you use some kind of humor people like it and then they get the message we are trying to get across.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

DART — To the continuing delay of the Wisconsin Senate to enact legislation approved by the Assembly a year ago to combat homelessness. The money is in the state budget, and Kenosha County Emergency Services Network representatives made another plea to legislators this week and shared information on how they work together to help the most people as possible. Legislators thanked them, now senators should vote.

LAUREL — To the more than 40 restaurants participating in Kenosha Restaurant Week, a nine-day celebration of local dining that begins today. There’s no better time to visit and try different restaurants for breakfast or brunch, lunch or dinner. Special fixed-price menus are offered, and tickets or coupons are not needed. Check out what’s offered at VisitKenosha.com/RW and enjoy.

LAUREL — To 19 deputies and corrections officers of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and to three members of the public on receiving awards for their work in the community. “We help save people’s lives,” Sheriff David Beth said at the department’s annual awards ceremony this week. “We don’t save all of them, but we save a lot.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0