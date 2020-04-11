Top of the Laurels: To poll workers and clerks for a job well done
Top of the Laurels: To poll workers and clerks for a job well done

KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS

Poll workers registering voters were protected by makeshift barriers on Election Day.

 JILL TATGE-ROZELL, KENOSHA NEWS

LAUREL — To public health workers throughout Kenosha County, on the 25th anniversary of National Public Health Week. Jen Freiheit, county health director, gave them the “biggest thank you out there” and asked residents to recognize them on social media using #thankyoupublichealth. They are on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus and we applaud them.

