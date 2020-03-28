Top of the Laurels: To restaurants still serving, and to those supporting them

LAUREL — To our Kenosha County restaurants, many family owned, that are open for takeout/carryout during this challenging time. And another laurel to residents who are ordering menu items and supporting them. We are in this together.

DART — To concerns and the need for action at the state level over price gouging amid the coronavirus outbreak. State regulators said Wednesday that they’ve sent cease-and-desist letters to 16 companies suspected of illegally raising prices for certain goods and services.

LAUREL — To residents who have already filled out their U.S. Census forms online. Many of us have received a couple of mailings already and have time on our hands. Fill them out and be counted and it will help our community in the long run.

DART — To scams of every type, it seems, trying to make a buck during the government relief effort. The Federal Trade Commission is concerned that you’ll hear from a scammer before you get a check. Scammers too are working from home. Remember that no one from the government will contact you seeking your Social Security number, bank account number or credit card number.

LAUREL — To Today’s Teens, every one of them, now being featured in The Kenosha News. They were chosen by their schools and deserve a round of applause.

