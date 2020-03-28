Top of the Laurels: To restaurants still serving, and to those supporting them
View Comments
DARTS & LAURELS

Top of the Laurels: To restaurants still serving, and to those supporting them

RESTAURANTS CURBSIDE SERVICE

TG’s is offering curbside pickup and delivery services. Restaurants and other business have taken their services to curbside pickups and deliveries.

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

LAUREL — To our Kenosha County restaurants, many family owned, that are open for takeout/carryout during this challenging time. And another laurel to residents who are ordering menu items and supporting them. We are in this together.

DART — To concerns and the need for action at the state level over price gouging amid the coronavirus outbreak. State regulators said Wednesday that they’ve sent cease-and-desist letters to 16 companies suspected of illegally raising prices for certain goods and services.

LAUREL — To residents who have already filled out their U.S. Census forms online. Many of us have received a couple of mailings already and have time on our hands. Fill them out and be counted and it will help our community in the long run.

DART — To scams of every type, it seems, trying to make a buck during the government relief effort. The Federal Trade Commission is concerned that you’ll hear from a scammer before you get a check. Scammers too are working from home. Remember that no one from the government will contact you seeking your Social Security number, bank account number or credit card number.

LAUREL — To Today’s Teens, every one of them, now being featured in The Kenosha News. They were chosen by their schools and deserve a round of applause.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics