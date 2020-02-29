Top of the Laurels: To the new Kingfish manager with local roots

LAUREL — To Mike Porcaro, the new manager of the Kenosha Kingfish and only the second skipper in team history. Born and raised in Racine, he is a Burlington High School graduate and both played and coached in the Northwoods League with the Eau Claire Express. “I grew up 17 minutes from Simmons Field, and it’s such a privilege to now be taking the field as the manager of the Kingfish,” Porcaro said.

LAUREL — To the Kenosha County Division of Health and the Kenosha Public Library for partnering to offer free Narcan training on Wednesday at Uptown Library. The training, provided through a state grant, was held at the library because there were nine suspected opioid overdoses in two weeks within a 1.5-mile radius. Narcan is a medication that temporarily reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, allowing the person to breathe again and receive medical attention

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

DART — To the people involved in placing unauthorized and inaccurate signs throughout Petrifying Springs Park. The signs, warning of future development, brought a quick response from Kenosha County officials. “They think we’re going to convert all of our hiking trails to mountain bike trails, and that’s not that case,” said Matt Collins, county parks director. “ … We’re in business for providing open and accessible areas to the general public.”