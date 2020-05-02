Top of the Laurels: Working together to offer testing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAUREL — To working together in these challenging times. A great example is the Kenosha Community Health Center, Gateway Technical College and the Kenosha County Division of Health combining forces to open a COVID-19 testing site on the college campus. The KCHC Medical Mobile Response Unit will serve as a safety net to the county’s highest-risk populations.

LAUREL — To Carly Nieman, a senior at LakeView Technology Academy, who earned her Girl Scout Gold Award by creating a Community Literacy Center at EBSOLA Dual Language Elementary School in Kenosha. “Research has shown that students who do not have access to books, or choice in books they read, struggle with reading,” she said. “This struggle can lead to many issues, including low self-esteem, anxiety and the possibility of not completing their high school education.”

DART — To scammers who are out in force during the coronavirus pandemic and particularly preying on senior citizens. The problem is severe and intensifying, and next Wednesday at 10 a.m. U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil and officials from the Federal Trade Commission, the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, and AARP will hold a town hall to provide information on identifying and reporting scams. Residents may attend by calling 1-877-229-8483 and pin #118308.