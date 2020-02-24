Trying times in the 'friendly skies'

Americans love to air their grievances — over big issues and slight infringements.

That sometimes doesn’t work too well, especially when you’re in the air on a passenger flight.

That was underscored by the confrontation that erupted Jan. 31 on a short American Airlines flight from New Orleans to Charlotte, N.C., when two passengers — a man and a woman — got into a dispute over the woman reclining her seat. The man was seated in a row at the back that could not recline.

According to news reports, it started simply enough when the woman, Wendi Williams, reclined her seat and the man seated behind her asked her not to recline while he ate. Williams said she complied, and, when the man was finished eating, she reclined her seat again. At that point, she said, the man began repeatedly punching the back of her seat — hard, with fist jabs that sent her forward in her seat.