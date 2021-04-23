Upcycling underused buildings working well in Kenosha

Upcycling is a term usually reserved to describe using old, discarded products or materials to create clever new objects. In case this concept is new to you, Google “creative uses for wood pallets” and see what happens. For those with a glue gun, a box full of tools and a great imagination, upcycling can be very rewarding.

We can upscale that idea to a citywide notion. We are seeing new uses for a number of buildings that, had a little more time elapsed, would have become a financial drag on the city.

The use of the former Shopko building on 52nd Street as a county COVID-19 vaccination site was both timely and inspired. The building will, eventually, revert to its previous state. But we have seen what a community can do with a troublesome empty building.

At Pershing Plaza, a development from an era before Amazon, the center began to fade into uselessness. But several changes have taken place to breathe new life into the shopping center. In the former Sears store at the far south end, Planet Fitness operates behind a simple façade improvement that took a decidedly dumpy old building and gave it a look of activity that matches what is going on inside.