Upcycling underused buildings working well in Kenosha

Upcycling is a term usually reserved to describe using old, discarded products or materials to create clever new objects. In case this concept is new to you, Google “creative uses for wood pallets” and see what happens. For those with a glue gun, a box full of tools and a great imagination, upcycling can be very rewarding.
We can upscale that idea to a citywide notion. We are seeing new uses for a number of buildings that, had a little more time elapsed, would have become a financial drag on the city.
The use of the former Shopko building on 52nd Street as a county COVID-19 vaccination site was both timely and inspired. The building will, eventually, revert to its previous state. But we have seen what a community can do with a troublesome empty building.
At Pershing Plaza, a development from an era before Amazon, the center began to fade into uselessness. But several changes have taken place to breathe new life into the shopping center. In the former Sears store at the far south end, Planet Fitness operates behind a simple façade improvement that took a decidedly dumpy old building and gave it a look of activity that matches what is going on inside.
At Great American Tire & Auto Repair, the former Sears auto center at Pershing Plaza is alive again and serving local car owners. It was an ideal space to begin with, and it made complete sense to use the building again for its original purpose.
For Kenosha taxpayers, perhaps the most satisfying upcycling has been the top-to-bottom conversion of the former Walmart store on 52nd Street. The building, a textbook definition of a “dark store,” had been a target of the city over its assessed value for property tax purposes. Now, as U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kenosha, the brightly painted front of the building and parking lot full of trucks to rent may help spark more economic activity in what was becoming a challenging stretch of urban street.
But perhaps the cleverest example of building upcycling in Kenosha may be the proposed Gateway Lofts, 3601 30th Ave. The developer will use a former medical office building as the anchor of a multi-unit apartment project. With its semicircular entrance, the office building will now feature a number of units, many with unique floorplans. Separate buildings will feature additional, more traditional apartment designs.
For the sake of property taxes, we should be happy to see these older, underused or no longer used buildings spring back to life. It’s good for the tax base and relieves pressure on the rest of the city’s taxpayers, even if only in a small way.
But maybe more importantly, aesthetically it improves the look of our city. And, with some luck, these upcycled buildings will encourage other developers and property owners to try new things with other buildings here.
