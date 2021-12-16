WATCH NOW/Editorial: Carl the turkey’s story could have ended differently

Over the last week, people throughout Kenosha and beyond have been saddened by the death of Carl the Turkey, who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Dec. 7. There have even been memorials left in the Forest Park neighborhood for Carl.

While the story of Carl may sound like a funny tale, it’s no laughing matter.

And the story didn’t have to end on Dec. 7. There could have been a lot more life left for the turkey and it should be a lesson for others going forward. While it may be a Kenosha story, it could happen anywhere.

For months, the turkey had been roaming around the Forest Park neighborhood in Kenosha. People in the area had come to know the turkey and even named him Carl. They looked out for him and tried to protect him from the traffic in the road. It’s no question that Kenosha has had a tough year and a half after the riots there in late summer 2020 and the Rittenhouse trial this fall. It’s no wonder that residents there grasped onto something positive to give them a smile and found solace in Carl. If Carl had stayed a few days or even a few weeks, it would have been a fun.

But once Carl began to domesticate and started to get in the way of daily traffic, then a unfortunate demise seemed inevitable.

Like the morals in the children’s Choose Your Own Adventure story book series, the story of Carl could have ended differently, had those involved made different decisions.

After getting numerous calls about Carl, staff at Walworth County’s Fellow Mortals, a wildlife rehabilitation center, decided to step in and try to help the turkey. Volunteers with the organization brought nets to try to catch Carl and bring him safely to another place away from the traffic. But when those volunteers showed up, they were harassed by some in the neighborhood. They feared for their safety and left.

Two weeks later, Carl was hit by a car and didn’t survive.

The story of Carl the Turkey could happen anywhere. It could happen in Williams Bay, Fontana, or even Lake Geneva.

The moral of this story should be that when an organization that specializes in the care of wildlife steps in and tries to help, they should be assisted and thanked, not chased away.

We are grateful for all the work that Fellow Mortals does throughout southeastern Wisconsin. Currently they are helping an injured snowy owl that was likely hit by a car and a sandhill crane that was located by staff at the Geneva National resort that was unable to fly after supposedly being shot at some point. Those are just two of the roughly 2,000 animals Fellow Mortals has helped this year.

It’s unfortunate that Carl’s story couldn’t have had a happy ending.

