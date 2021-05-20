WATCH NOW: Editorial: Some welcome progress in Madison

The Senate’s legislation requires police departments to post their use of force policies online. The state’s Department of Justice will gather more information on incidents in which officers use force and compile an annual report based on that data. A new grant program would help large cities create community-based policing programs.

But the best idea in it may be the requirement that departments maintain and share personnel files during hirings. There are too many stories nationally about clearly unfit officers who slink out of one department in disgrace only to pop up elsewhere. And, when they again land in the spotlight for misbehavior, their new departments often say they were unaware of previous incidents. It would be naïve to think that hasn’t happened in Wisconsin. Opening up the files before hiring decisions are made could help keep bad cops off the beat.

There are still debates about future measures. A bill passed by the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee would ban chokeholds with an exception for life-threatening situations. Critics are concerned that leaves too big a loophole, while supporters say life-or-death situations may require exceptions. But the fact Wisconsin senators from both sides are talking, debating and, dare we say, cooperating is encouraging. We’ve long called for the state’s elected officials to show leadership. This is what that looks like.