WATCH NOW: Our View: ‘Racist’ rock rolled off UW campus hill

The giant granite boulder that sat atop Observatory Hill on the University of Wisconsin campus for almost a century was rolled away last week to a new and obscure home on university property near Lake Kegonsa where it can live out its days hopefully not offending the perpetually offended.

The 42-ton boulder, a rare large example of a pre-Cambrian glacial erratic that was likely over 2 billion years old, was deposited on what was to become the UW campus by glaciers as they retreated north.

For the record, the old boulder never uttered a single racial slur while on campus. Rocks are like that.

For years only the top of the boulder was visible until it was dug out of Observatory Hill in 1925 and moved near the top of the hill and rechristened “Chamberlin Rock” in honor of former university president and geologist Thomas Crowder Chamberlin.