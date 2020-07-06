We must learn from history, not erase it

Over the weekend, America celebrated Independence Day, when the 13 colonies claimed their independence from England, leading to our current nation.
In those 244 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed, America has grown to become the world’s most dominant economic and military power with its cultural imprint spanning the globe. But the nation still has its share of problems.
By looking back, we can move forward as a nation. That includes looking back on the good as well as the bad because as the saying goes – those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
That is why it’s so concerning to see the number of monuments and statues that have been torn down around the nation.
In San Francisco the statue of former President Grant, who led the Union Army during the Civil War, was torn down in Golden Gate Park.
In Portland, Ore., protesters lit a fire on the head of the George Washington statue before pulling it to the ground.
And locally, in Wisconsin protesters tore down the “Forward” statue that dated back to 1893 and was designed to represent devotion and progress during the height of the Progressive movement.
And they tore down the statue of Col. Hans Christian Heg, a Union Civil War colonel and abolitionist.
Tearing down those statues doesn’t advance any cause. It only causes further division and shows how uneducated some of the protesters are about our own nation’s past.
Col. Heg, who ended up living in Racine County, died in 1863 in a battle in Chickamauga, Ga., in the fight to end slavery.
In a Wisconsin State Journal story, University of Connecticut professor Manisha Sinha, a leading authority on the history of slavery, the Civil War and Reconstruction, called the removal of the statues in Madison “misguided” because it opens the door for Confederate statue supporters to ask where the line in historical recognition will ever be drawn.
And debates are ongoing about the possible removal of Lincoln statues, including the one atop Bascom Hill that looks down State Street toward the Capitol Dome.
There are many stains on Lincoln’s past that are hard to look back on. He signed the Homestead Act, which provided settlers with land taken away from Native Americans who were pushed onto reservations. During a debate speech, he argued that he favored the “superior” position assigned to the white race, according to a Chicago Tribune report.
But in the end, he is remembered most for signing the Emancipation Proclamation, which led to the end of slavery.
As UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank told the Wisconsin State Journal, “Like those of all presidents, Lincoln’s legacy is complex and contains actions which, 150 years later, appear flawed,” she said in a statement. “However, when the totality of his tenure is considered, Lincoln is widely acknowledged as one of our greatest presidents, having issued the Emancipation Proclamation, persuaded Congress to adopt the 13th Amendment ending slavery and preserved the Union during the Civil War.”
She went on to say, “I believe that Abraham Lincoln’s legacy should not be erased but examined, that it should be both celebrated and critiqued.”
That is true of all history and all the historic figures that have been honored over time. When looking back, we need to look at the context from when those individuals lived. And in looking back we need to acknowledge the good and bad. Taking down all the statues in the nation will not fix current divides.
Instead, we must learn from the history on this Independence Day weekend and every day.
