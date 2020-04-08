We’re in this together: Shop local.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We’re reminded of it by signs and billboards around the region:

We’re in this together.

That can be hard to remember in these days where the only people we see are family members, roommates and next-door neighbors. But we truly are.

Along those lines, today we’re using this space to encourage you to make a mental note:

The federal stimulus checks are scheduled to arrive in your bank account — that is, if the IRS has your bank account on file from your last tax return — later this month.

Here’s the mental note: After your bills are paid, shop locally.

Until then — this week, if you can manage it — we also encourage you to patronize family-owned Kenosha County restaurants forced to go exclusively to carry-out orders in the interest of public health.

If you come across another local business still open, think about shopping there as well.

While businesses designated essential by Gov. Tony Evers have been able to remain open these past few weeks, many other businesses have not.

They’re going to need your help once the governor’s Safer At Home order is lifted. Do what you can, now.