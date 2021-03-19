WITH VIDEO: Kenosha News Editorial: Zombies or pandemic? CDC guidance is eerily similar

We have all seen enough horror and science fiction movies to know how they so often end: The ragtag band of soldiers, or teenagers, or scientists, or even suburban dads have — through ingenuity, pluck and intimate knowledge of some arcane fact — outsmarted the aliens or vanquished the monsters. And, as the credits are about to roll, that golden moment of joy and exhaustion is blown to bits by the reemergence of the monster or a new wave of bigger, meaner, uglier aliens.

In some ways, we are at that golden moment in the global battle against COVID-19, especially in the United States; the sun is coming up to mark the end of a tragic year. Vaccines manufactured and distributed at a pace and volume worthy of a World War II armaments factory have begun to swing us toward a victory.

Now, however, is not the time to rest on our laurels or pat ourselves on the back. For just as fast we pop the lid on that congratulatory beer, the monster may very well dig itself out from under the rubble and come at us with a new ferocity.