WITH VIDEO: Kenosha News Editorial: Zombies or pandemic? CDC guidance is eerily similar

We have all seen enough horror and science fiction movies to know how they so often end: The ragtag band of soldiers, or teenagers, or scientists, or even suburban dads have — through ingenuity, pluck and intimate knowledge of some arcane fact — outsmarted the aliens or vanquished the monsters. And, as the credits are about to roll, that golden moment of joy and exhaustion is blown to bits by the reemergence of the monster or a new wave of bigger, meaner, uglier aliens.
In some ways, we are at that golden moment in the global battle against COVID-19, especially in the United States; the sun is coming up to mark the end of a tragic year. Vaccines manufactured and distributed at a pace and volume worthy of a World War II armaments factory have begun to swing us toward a victory.
Now, however, is not the time to rest on our laurels or pat ourselves on the back. For just as fast we pop the lid on that congratulatory beer, the monster may very well dig itself out from under the rubble and come at us with a new ferocity.
Often in these movies, it’s a scientist who holds vital information to defeat the creature. During the pandemic, scientists and public health experts have been at the point of the spear in the battle. Despite being occasionally ignored or dismissed, they pushed on toward a vaccine. They created systems and plans to mitigate our own often reckless behavior.
Just to make sure we understand that fighting the pandemic isn’t all that different from fighting off flesh-eating monsters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has created Zombie Preparedness messaging and an accompanying graphic novel.
“Wonder why zombies, zombie apocalypse, and zombie preparedness continue to live or walk dead on a CDC web site?” asks the CDC. “As it turns out what first began as a tongue-in-cheek campaign to engage new audiences with preparedness messages has proven to be a very effective platform.”
And lest you think the CDC cobbled this together just for the COVID-19 crisis, well, think again. The agency’s Preparedness 101: Zombie Apocalypse blog came around in May 2011.
“There are all kinds of emergencies out there that we can prepare for. Take a zombie apocalypse for example,” the blog’s author’s first post explained. “You may laugh now, but when it happens you’ll be happy you read this, and hey, maybe you’ll even learn a thing or two about how to prepare for a real emergency.”
And that’s the point, isn’t it? Does a tongue-in-cheek website or a graphic novel make the information less important?
As the blog notes:
“If zombies did start roaming the streets, CDC would conduct an investigation much like any other disease outbreak. CDC would provide technical assistance to cities, states, or international partners dealing with a zombie infestation. This assistance might include consultation, lab testing and analysis, patient management and care, tracking of contacts, and infection control (including isolation and quarantine).
“It’s likely that an investigation of this scenario would seek to accomplish several goals: determine the cause of the illness, the source of the infection/virus/toxin, learn how it is transmitted and how readily it is spread, how to break the cycle of transmission and thus prevent further cases, and how patients can best be treated.”
Swap COVID-19 for zombies in this case and those are exactly the steps the CDC followed. And is still following.
Who’s laughing now.
You can learn more online at https://www.cdc.gov/cpr/zombie/