Working together, making strides in fighting overdose deaths

The 2019 decline in the number of opioid-related deaths by a surprising 32 percent in Kenosha County is a welcome sign.
Certainly one we applaud.
With only a handful of cases left before final toxicology testing is compete, Medical Examiner Patrice Hall sees the final number of overdose deaths at 30 or 31 for the year. That compares to 46 overdose deaths in 2018 and 57 in 2017.
Kenosha County communities have been hit hard by the opioid epidemic over the past decade not only in deaths, but also in rising trends seen in increased retail theft to the number of children in foster care.
What caused this sharp decline in overdose deaths is unknown. Some attribute programs in dispensing Narcan, the opioid overdose-reversing drug. Some attribute the decline to fewer people using opioids; others to educational programs.
The Kenosha Police Department added that drug arrests are down.
Deputy Chief Eric Larsen said that 50 people 17 and older were arrested for possession of “hard drugs,” including opioids, in 2019, down 28 percent from 2018 when 70 people were arrested.
“The corresponding drop in deaths is likely a combination of use (being) down, and saves, amongst other things,” he said.
The county’s decline in overdose deaths may be mirroring a national trend. National numbers show an upward trend since 1990, until declining in 2018. Provisional data shows a 0.2 percent drop nationally and a 3.3 percent decline in Wisconsin.
Kenosha County is one of three counties in the state to receive funding for a program distributing Narcan. Other initiatives include a prescription drug monitoring program to prevent abuse and expanded access to treatment.
Paul Krupski, director of opioid initiatives the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, was heartened by 2018’s decline.
“I think that really just goes to show that all the work we’re doing in Wisconsin (is) starting to move the needle,” Krupski said.
We see promise in the cooperation and collaboration that the state and local communities have used to combat the opioid crisis.
Let’s keep moving the needle downward.