Working together, making strides in fighting overdose deaths

The 2019 decline in the number of opioid-related deaths by a surprising 32 percent in Kenosha County is a welcome sign.

Certainly one we applaud.

With only a handful of cases left before final toxicology testing is compete, Medical Examiner Patrice Hall sees the final number of overdose deaths at 30 or 31 for the year. That compares to 46 overdose deaths in 2018 and 57 in 2017.

Kenosha County communities have been hit hard by the opioid epidemic over the past decade not only in deaths, but also in rising trends seen in increased retail theft to the number of children in foster care.

What caused this sharp decline in overdose deaths is unknown. Some attribute programs in dispensing Narcan, the opioid overdose-reversing drug. Some attribute the decline to fewer people using opioids; others to educational programs.

The Kenosha Police Department added that drug arrests are down.

Deputy Chief Eric Larsen said that 50 people 17 and older were arrested for possession of “hard drugs,” including opioids, in 2019, down 28 percent from 2018 when 70 people were arrested.

“The corresponding drop in deaths is likely a combination of use (being) down, and saves, amongst other things,” he said.